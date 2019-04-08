Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Set back to minors
Pasquale was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Pasquale's demotion is a clear indication that Louis Domingue (lower body) will be ready to serve as the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy for Game 1 against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Pasquale will return to the Crunch, for whom he posted a 25-12-3 record and 2.37 GAA. The netminder will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and will likely have to move on from the Lightning organization if he wants a shot at the 23-man roster.
