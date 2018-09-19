Pasquale will start in goal on the road Wednesday evening versus the Hurricanes, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The Toronto native fills the net with his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame, but various scouts have suggested that he's not exactly spry between the pipes. Pasquale is a career AHLer who hasn't played in a regular-season NHL game since the Thrashers (now the Jets) took him in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.