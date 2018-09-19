Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Will be rolled out for preseason game
Pasquale will start in goal on the road Wednesday evening versus the Hurricanes, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
The Toronto native fills the net with his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame, but various scouts have suggested that he's not exactly spry between the pipes. Pasquale is a career AHLer who hasn't played in a regular-season NHL game since the Thrashers (now the Jets) took him in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
