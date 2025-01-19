Lilleberg notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lilleberg had a shot bounce off the boards, leading to a Brayden Point goal on the rebound just 2:02 into the first period. This was Lilleberg's second assist over the last four contests. Two of his three highest ice-time totals have been in the last two games, likely in part due to Erik Cernak (undisclosed) missing most of Thursday's game against the Ducks before sitting out Saturday's contest altogether. Lilleberg is at 10 helpers, 24 shots on net, 74 hits, 72 PIM, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 41 outings this season.