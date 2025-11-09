Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: First goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lilleberg scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Washington on Saturday.
He took a pass from Jake Guentzel, but didn't connect with it clean, and it knuckled past Logan Thompson. It was Lilleberg's first goal and second point of the season (15 games).
