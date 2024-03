Lilleberg notched an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The helper snapped an 11-game point drought for Lilleberg. The 23-year-old defenseman has played most frequently in a bottom-four role this season, though he's rotated regularly with Calvin de Haan in recent weeks. Lilleberg is at four assists, 20 shots on net, 78 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 27 appearances.