Lilleberg notched an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

The helper was Lilleberg's first point of the season. The 24-year-old defenseman has added eight shots on net, 17 hits, 11 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He's a tough customer, but he had just 19 points in 76 regular-season outings last year, so don't expect a lot of offense. Lilleberg should be a bottom-four regular on the Lightning's blue line.