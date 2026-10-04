Lilleberg sustained an undisclosed injury in Saturday's game versus the Capitals, and there was no update on his status from head coach Jon Cooper after the contest, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Lilleberg was hurt early in the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman picked up a helper prior to his exit. The Lightning dressed seven blueliners Saturday, so they'll have some options for their roster if Lilleberg is unavailable Monday versus the Flyers. Defenseman Max Crozier could come in if the team sticks with seven defensemen, or one of Jansen Harkins or Scott Sabourin could get the call instead.