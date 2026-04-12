Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Seals win with rare goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lilleberg scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 in over the Bruins.
Lilleberg scored off a rebound with 1:35 left to give the Lightning the victory. The defensive-minded defender, who continues to wear a full cage to protect a broken jaw suffered early in March, had just three goals and seven assists in 47 games prior to Saturday. Still, he has two game-winning goals this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: First NHL three-point game•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Making return Saturday•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Set to miss at least two weeks•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Ready to return•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Set for extended absence•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Designated for IR•