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Lilleberg scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 in over the Bruins.

Lilleberg scored off a rebound with 1:35 left to give the Lightning the victory. The defensive-minded defender, who continues to wear a full cage to protect a broken jaw suffered early in March, had just three goals and seven assists in 47 games prior to Saturday. Still, he has two game-winning goals this season.

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