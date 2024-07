Lilleberg penned a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension with the Lightning on Tuesday.

Perhaps most noteworthy is the fact that Lilleberg's new deal is a one-way contract, which makes it harder to move him between the NHL and AHL after the 2024-25 campaign. For now, the 23-year-old defenseman will likely continue dividing his time between levels, though the trade of Mikhail Sergachev to Utah should open up a spot on the blue line.