Martinsen Lilleberg was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Martinsen Lilleberg has three assists in 23 appearances with Tampa Bay in 2023-24. He's also provided a goal and 12 points in 31 outings with Syracuse. He could be in for an extended stay in the minors due to the Lightning's acquisition of Matt Dumba at the trade deadline.