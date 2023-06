Martinsen Lilleberg signed a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Martinsen Lilleberg generated 11 points and 41 PIM in 46 contests with IK Oskarshamn of the SHL during the 2022-23 season. The 22-year-old defender was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Arizona. Martinsen Lilleberg was poised to play in Sweden again next year with the Vaxjo Lakers HC, but he could instead start the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Syracuse.