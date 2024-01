Martinsen Lilleberg picked up an assist Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Martinsen Lilleberg's strong suit is his physicality -- he's big and strong, and he closes with a lot of speed on opposing forwards. His skating is good, and he has a stay-at-home profile. Martinsen Lilleberg has managed two helpers in nine games this season, but don't expect big numbers over time.