Lightning's Erik Cernak: Absence continues
Cernak (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against Dallas.
Cernak was given a chance to suit up against the Stars following Wednesday's practice, but now his next opportunity to return will be Saturday against Montreal. In the meantime, Tampa Bay will continue with the same defensive unit used in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Calgary.
