Cernak (undisclosed) provided four hits, three shots and two blocks in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders in Game 7.

Cernak had missed the previous two games due to his injury, but he stepped right back into the mix with 19:50 of ice time while logging a team-high 28 shifts. The 24-year-old blueliner has eight assists, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 16 playoff games.