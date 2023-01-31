Cernak has 22 hits in his last five games.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defender is tied with Minnesota's Marcus Foligno for 15th in the NHL in hits (140). Cernak has one goal, nine assists and 73 blocks in 44 games this season.
