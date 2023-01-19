Cernak produced an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Cernak has assists in back-to-back games, and three helpers over his last five outings. His primary apple on a Brayden Point goal Wednesday got Cernak to the 10-point mark in 39 appearances this season. He's got a realistic chance at challenging his career high of 18 points, though his heavy playing style often puts him at risk of injuries. The 25-year-old blueliner has added 118 hits, 66 blocked shots, 26 PIM, 37 shots on net and a plus-4 rating this season.