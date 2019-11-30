Cernak suspension will return from a two-game suspension to face the Hurricanes on Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak's suspension was for elbowing Rasmus Dahlin in Monday's win over Buffalo. Dahlin remains out indefinitely with a concussion. Cernak is returning at an opportune time since Brayden Coburn left Saturday's game with a lower-body injury. However, the 22-year-old's fantasy aptitude is negligible, as he's recorded just one point through 20 games.