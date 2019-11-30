Lightning's Erik Cernak: Back from suspension
Cernak suspension will return from a two-game suspension to face the Hurricanes on Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cernak's suspension was for elbowing Rasmus Dahlin in Monday's win over Buffalo. Dahlin remains out indefinitely with a concussion. Cernak is returning at an opportune time since Brayden Coburn left Saturday's game with a lower-body injury. However, the 22-year-old's fantasy aptitude is negligible, as he's recorded just one point through 20 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.