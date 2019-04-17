Lightning's Erik Cernak: Best Bolts defender in playoffs
Cernak finished his first postseason with three assists in four games.
He was the best Bolts defender on the ice. That's heady praise for the rookie and it wasn't just because the rest of the blue line seemed like a shell of itself. Cernak played smart, poised hockey with great vision and a clear focus in his own zone. This guy is going to be a good one.
