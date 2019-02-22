Lightning's Erik Cernak: Big impact for rookie defender
Cernak led the NHL in hits this week with 19 in four games.
Cernak is sure showing his grit. He averaged 18:58 and blocked seven shots, too. That's great for a 21-year-old right-shot defender who has also managed 16 points in 38 games. Cernak is playing important minutes and his future is remarkably bright. Watch him.
