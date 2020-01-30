Lightning's Erik Cernak: Buries game-winning goal
Cernak scored a goal and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Cernak converted on a feed from Nikita Kucherov at 4:13 of the third period to put the Lightning ahead 3-2. The defenseman's goal snapped a seven-game point drought. Cernak has posted nine points, 109 hits, 89 shots on goal and 64 blocked shots through 47 outings. While his offensive upside is limited, he could interest owners in deep formats that reward physical play.
