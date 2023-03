Cernak (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Penguins in the second period and did not return, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper didn't provide an update on Cernak's status after the contest. The 25-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road game in Buffalo. If he can't play, Zach Bogosian would likely rejoin the lineup.