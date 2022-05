Cernak (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers after blocking a shot, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cernak was hurt in the second period and did not return for the third. The defenseman has played mostly a defensive role in the Lightning's top-four, so this would be a more noticeable absence on the ice than in fantasy if he misses time. Jan Rutta would likely stay in the lineup and Riley Nash could draw in at forward if Cernak isn't available for Thursday's Game 2.