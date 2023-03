Cernak (lower body) will be back in action versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak rejoining the lineup will be marred by the fact that Victor Hedman (undisclosed) won't be suiting up in Tuesday's tilt. Considering the 25-year-old Cernak has just one point in his last 14 contests, he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside, limiting his fantasy value to formats that utilize defensive stats.