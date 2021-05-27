Cernak posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Cernak helped out on third-period tallies by Brayden Point and Alex Killorn to solidify the Lightning's lead in their series-clinching win. The 23-year-old Cernak has provided four assists, 12 shots on net, 17 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through six postseason outings. He's a key defensive player in the top four, but he shouldn't be counted on for much more than a supporting role on offense.