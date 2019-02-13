Lightning's Erik Cernak: Contending for Thursday return
Cernak (lower body) has a chance to play Thursday against Dallas, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The blueliner was deemed day-to-day Tuesday, but Burns' report indicates that a decision on Cernak's involvement in Thursday's contest will be made following morning skate.
