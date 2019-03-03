Lightning's Erik Cernak: Continues impressive rookie season
Cernak scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Senators on Saturday night.
The big hitter also delivered four hits and finished plus-2 in 18:44, the third-highest ice time of Tampa's defenders (ahead of Dan Girardi, Mikhail Sergachev and Brayden Coburn). The points were his first in nine games. But Cernak has 16 points in 42 games and is playing hard minutes, including heavy time on the penalty kill. That's heady praise for this young defender.
