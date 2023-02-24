Cernak will have a hearing with the Department of NHL Player Safety on Friday, after he elbowed the Sabres' Kyle Okposo on Thursday.
Cernak was not assessed a penalty at the time and finished the contest with an assist and a plus-one rating in 19:34 of action. Cernak has a goal and 11 points with 164 hits and 78 blocks in 51 games this season.
