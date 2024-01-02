Per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida, Cernak is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't be available for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg.

With Cernak and Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) both sidelined, the Lightning will either have to ice 13 forwards or play a player short versus the Jets. Another update on Cernak, who's picked up five helpers through 37 contests this season, should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.