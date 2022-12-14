Cernak scored a rare goal during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday.

Scoring his first goal in 24 games this season, Cernak gave the Lightning an early two-goal lead with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. The 25-year-old defenseman opened the season with just one helper in 18 appearances but is beginning to add consistent offense, registering four points in his past six appearances. Cernak contributed a team-high five hits and added two shots and four PIM in the win.