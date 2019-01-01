Lightning's Erik Cernak: Development continues
Cernak picked up an assist Monday night against the Ducks.
The 21-year-old defender continues to impress. Cernak has seven assists in 21 games and he averages 17:51 of ice time when he dresses. The Bolts are deep, so Cernak is part of the revolving door of three defenders that slot onto the bottom pairing. But his development is proceeding well. There's no fantasy value here, just decent on-ice play.
More News
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Makes impact against Hawks•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Joins parent club•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Good rookie season delivers role as Black Ace•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Impressing team brass with potential•
-
Kings' Erik Cernak: Struggles with injuries in first OHL season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...