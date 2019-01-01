Cernak picked up an assist Monday night against the Ducks.

The 21-year-old defender continues to impress. Cernak has seven assists in 21 games and he averages 17:51 of ice time when he dresses. The Bolts are deep, so Cernak is part of the revolving door of three defenders that slot onto the bottom pairing. But his development is proceeding well. There's no fantasy value here, just decent on-ice play.