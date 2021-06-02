Cernak (undisclosed) recorded an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Cernak was initially questionable for Tuesday's game, but he was able to suit up in his usual second-pairing role. He provided the secondary assist on Anthony Cirelli's game-winning goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Cernak has been effective throughout the playoffs with five assists, 21 hits, 13 blocked shots, 16 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating in eight contests. He logged 20:53 of ice time Tuesday, so he should be clear of any lingering effects from the minor injury that sent him to the locker room early in Sunday's Game 1.