Cernak agreed to terms on an eight-year, $41.6 million deal with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Cernak is one of three Bolts, including Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev to receive eight-year extensions Wednesday. For his part, the 25-year-old Cernak isn't exactly a fantasy darling considering he has never reached the 20-point mark in his four NHL seasons. Still, the shutdown defender will be a key piece of the Bolts' blue line for the foreseeable future, even if he's not on most fantasy rosters.