Cernak has served his two-game suspension and will be available versus Florida on Tuesday.

Cernak hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 13 versus Seattle, a stretch of 27 contests during which he's garnered six assists, 36 shots and 81 hits. The 25-year-old blueliner has never reached the 20-point threshold in his five-year NHL career and is unlikely to do so again this season with just 11 points in 51 games.