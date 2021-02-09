Cernak registered an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Cernak's assist on Anthony Cirelli's first-period tally snapped a six-game point drought for the former. The 23-year-old Cernak also missed two games with an upper-body injury in that stretch. The Slovakian blueliner has just two assists this season, but he's added a plus-8 rating, 16 shots on net, 11 hits and 12 blocked shots through eight appearances. He's typically more of a defense-first player, so there's not much fantasy appeal with Cernak.