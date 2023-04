Cernak (upper body) left Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Maple Leafs after a hit from Michael Bunting, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Bunting was given a match penalty on the play, while Cernak was unable to return. The 25-year-old Cernak has missed short stretches of time on multiple occasions this season. It's unclear if he'll be available to suit up for Thursday's Game 2.