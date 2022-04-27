Cernak (upper body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Cernak took a puck to the face in the first period, though the Lightning didn't provide any extra details about his injury. He'll be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's rematch with the Blue Jackets.
