Cernak (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cernak was injured midway through the second period. He's the third Lightning defenseman to be out of action -- Jan Rutta and Ryan McDonagh are both on injured reserve with lower-body injuries. The Lightning return home for their next game Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.

