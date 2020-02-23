Lightning's Erik Cernak: Exits early Saturday
Cernak (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cernak was injured midway through the second period. He's the third Lightning defenseman to be out of action -- Jan Rutta and Ryan McDonagh are both on injured reserve with lower-body injuries. The Lightning return home for their next game Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Buries game-winning goal•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Rare offensive burst•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Logging heavy shutdown minutes•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Rare offensive outburst•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Back from suspension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.