Cernak (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak was injured on a blocked shot in the second period of the contest. He hobbled to the bench and went into the locker room early and did not return at the start of the third period. The 23-year-old plays a mostly defensive role for the Lightning. If Cernak misses time, Luke Schenn would likely enter the lineup in a similar second-pairing role.