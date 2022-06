When asked about Cernak's (lower body) status for Friday's Game 5 against Colorado, coach Jon Cooper said "He is feeling better. I am pretty confident he is going to play tonight," Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Cernak's status for Friday's contest will likely boil down to a game-time decision, but it sounds like he's closer to probable than questionable for Game 5. He's registered two points, 75 hits and 42 blocks through 21 contests this postseason.