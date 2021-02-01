Cernak (upper body) took part in warmups and is expected to suit up against the Predators on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cernak missed the last two games with his upper-body issue but he should be back in action Monday. The 6-foot-3 blueliner has one assist in four games this season. He's expected to be in a top-four role alongside Ryan McDonagh.
