Cernak (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Senators, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Cernak will return after a one-game absence. He should fill his usual top-four role and serve as a defensive presence for the Lightning as they look to finish the season strong.
