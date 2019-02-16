Lightning's Erik Cernak: Expected to play
Cernak (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against Montreal, NHL.com's Corey Long reports.
Cernak has missed Tampa Bay's last two contests due to a lower-body injury, but all signs point to him returning to a middle-pairing role against the Canadiens. The 21-year-old rookie has notched nine points while posting a plus-14 rating in 34 appearances this season.
More News
