Cernak (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against Montreal, NHL.com's Corey Long reports.

Cernak has missed Tampa Bay's last two contests due to a lower-body injury, but all signs point to him returning to a middle-pairing role against the Canadiens. The 21-year-old rookie has notched nine points while posting a plus-14 rating in 34 appearances this season.

