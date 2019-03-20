Lightning's Erik Cernak: Gaining fantasy value
Cernak has three points (one goal, two assists), a plus-6 rating and 12 PIM in his last five games.
He also has 14 hits in that span. Cernak has been a busy man lately and it's bringing his talent to fantasy owners seeking a late season boost. At minimum, Cernak can help you in plus-minus -- he's a stable defender playing more than 20 minutes a game. He has amassed a plus-25 rating this season.
