Play

Cernak (lower body) is day-to-day and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against Toronto.

Cernak suffered the lower-body injury in Saturday's game against Arizona but may be lucky enough to not miss any time. The 22-year-old has 11 points in 59 games this season. If he's unable to dress, Luke Schenn should crack the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories