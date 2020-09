Cernak had an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Thursday's Game 6.

Cernak's shot attempt in the first period generated a rebound that Victor Hedman buried for the Lightning's first goal. Later in the contest, Cernak had a scary moment when he took a puck off the back of his head or neck, but he didn't miss any time. The Slovak has four helpers, 49 hits, 48 blocked shots and 27 shots on net through 19 contests.