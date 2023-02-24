Cernak was received a two-game suspension Friday as punishment for elbowing Buffalo's Kyle Okposo during Thursday's game.

Cernak has a goal, 11 points, 164 hits and 78 blocks in 51 contests while averaging 19:20 of ice time this season. With him ineligible to play, Cal Foote might draw into the lineup Saturday versus Detroit after serving as a healthy scratch in Tampa Bay's previous two contests. Cernak will also be forced to miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but the 25-year-old can play Tuesday versus Florida.