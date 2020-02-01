Lightning's Erik Cernak: Goals in consecutive games
Cernak potted a goal on three shots, dished three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
It's the first time the defenseman has scored in back-to-back games in his young career. Cernak has matched last year's goal output with five, but he has only 10 points to go with 92 shots on net, 112 hits and 66 blocks through 48 outings.
