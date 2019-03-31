Lightning's Erik Cernak: Going to be OK after injury
Cernak (undisclosed) did not return to Saturday's game.
He fought Tom Wilson at 12:13 of the third period. After the game, Bolts' coach Jon Cooper said Cernak "is going to be OK." He won't need re-evaluation, unlike teammate Victor Hedman who left following a hit the head.
