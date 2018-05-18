Cernak finished his first pro season with five goals, 18 points and 70 PIM in 71 games with the AHL Syracuse Crunch.

Cernak is a crease clearer who skates well and his performance in Syracuse earned him a coveted Black Aces spot on the Bolts' playoff squad this postseason. Cernak is likely the closest of the Crunch to the NHL, but he remains about fifth on the team's depth chart at right D. And that means his debut may be a long way off.