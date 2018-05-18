Lightning's Erik Cernak: Good rookie season delivers role as Black Ace
Cernak finished his first pro season with five goals, 18 points and 70 PIM in 71 games with the AHL Syracuse Crunch.
Cernak is a crease clearer who skates well and his performance in Syracuse earned him a coveted Black Aces spot on the Bolts' playoff squad this postseason. Cernak is likely the closest of the Crunch to the NHL, but he remains about fifth on the team's depth chart at right D. And that means his debut may be a long way off.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...