Cernak (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Anaheim, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cernak has accumulated 10 points, 54 shots on goal, 77 blocks and 156 hits in 49 contests this campaign. He is projected to back alongside Mikhail Sergachev following a two-game absence.
